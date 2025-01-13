Left Menu

Chirag Shetty: Mastering Badminton Defense with Coach Tan Kim Her

Chirag Shetty, a prominent Indian badminton player, reunites with coach Tan Kim Her to strengthen his defense with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The team targets major titles, reflecting on past performances including the Paris Olympics quarterfinal loss. They aim for World Tour Finals success and future Olympic triumphs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:45 IST
badminton
  • Country:
  • India

Chirag Shetty, a leading figure in Indian badminton, is back under the tutelage of renowned coach Tan Kim Her. Together with his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Shetty is focusing on defensive strategies to secure more titles, including the prestigious World Tour Finals.

Shetty attributes much of their past success to Kim Her, who initially paired the duo during his first stint in India. Reflecting on their Olympic performance, they recognize areas for improvement, particularly in net play, after an unexpected quarterfinal loss.

With an eye on the future, Shetty and Rankireddy aim to participate in more tournaments this season, determined to go beyond past semifinal finishes. Their focus remains on clinching a World Tour Finals victory and making a significant impact at upcoming major events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

