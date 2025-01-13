Bihar Olympic Committee Challenges Ad-hoc Appointment

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) regarding a plea from the Bihar Olympic Association. The Bihar entity is challenging an ad-hoc committee's oversight over its operations.

Justice Sachin Datta has given the IOA a week to respond to the plea, which advocates for the reinstatement of the Bihar Olympic Association. This development comes as the 38th national games are set to occur on January 28.

The Bihar Olympic Association, represented by advocate Neha Singh, claims the ad-hoc committee was formed unilaterally following the a single-member inquiry in November 2024. They argue that this decision was made without proper procedural consultation or opportunity for defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)