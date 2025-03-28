Left Menu

Regulators to Revert Fair Lending Rules Amid Legal Challenge

U.S. bank regulators are set to repeal a 2023 update to fair lending rules, returning to previous requirements following a legal dispute from the banking sector. Agencies, including the Federal Reserve, announced their intention to revive the original rules under the Community Reinvestment Act of 1977.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:01 IST
Regulators to Revert Fair Lending Rules Amid Legal Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. bank regulators announced on Friday their intention to revoke the 2023 update to fair lending rules, opting to restore earlier requirements. This decision follows a legal challenge posed by the banking industry against the new framework.

In a collaborative statement, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency revealed plans to propose the reinstatement of previous rules under the Community Reinvestment Act. This act, established in 1977, mandates banks to serve local community credit needs.

The move is seen as a response to industry concerns, emphasizing the regulators' commitment to ensure equitable servicing of community banking requirements while addressing legal complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025