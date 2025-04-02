Palestinian Activist's Arrest Sparks Legal Challenge in New Jersey

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has permitted Mahmoud Khalil, a student from Columbia University, to contest his arrest by immigration authorities in New Jersey, rather than in Louisiana where he is detained. The decision keeps the jurisdiction under the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which holds a political balance, unlike the conservative 5th Circuit.

The case underscores the Trump administration's deportation policies targeting pro-Palestinian activists, despite no criminal charges against Khalil. His legal team argues that the administration's actions are due to Khalil's political stance and activism, amid a wider crackdown on international student protesters.

The jurisdictional debate arises from Khalil's brief detention in New Jersey post-arrest. His defense argues New Jersey is a suitable venue for the challenge, while government attorneys insist on the case's relocation to the district of current detention. Khalil's release is also sought to be with his wife before their child's birth.

