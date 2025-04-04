Supreme Court Denies Physical Production of JKLF Chief Yasin Malik Before Jammu Court

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a request for the physical production of Yasin Malik, the jailed chief of the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), in a Jammu court. However, it permitted him to cross-examine witnesses virtually in certain cases.

The decision came from Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, who noted the Centre's prohibitory order from December 2024 under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This order restricts Malik's movement from the National Capital Territory of Delhi for one year, making physical appearance inappropriate.

The CBI sought to transfer trials of two notable cases involving Malik to New Delhi, citing national security concerns. These include the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989 and a 1990 Srinagar shootout. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court acknowledged the availability of video-conferencing facilities in Tihar Jail, Delhi, and Jammu, emphasizing their capability for virtual proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)