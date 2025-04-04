Healthcare Controversy: Pune Hospital Denies Admission Amid Payment Dispute

A top health department official in Maharashtra will lead an investigation into an incident involving the refusal of medical admission to a pregnant woman due to a deposit issue at a Pune hospital. The incident, which occurred at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, has sparked outrage and political protests.

The expectant mother, Tanisha Bhise, who tragically passed away after giving birth to twins, was allegedly denied care despite assurances of immediate partial payment. Political figures and the public have called for swift action against the hospital if fault is found.

Protests from opposition parties, including Shiv Sena and Congress, have ensued, with demonstrators expressing their outrage by throwing coins at hospital personnel. As the health department anticipates a detailed report from the hospital, security measures have been heightened around the facility to prevent unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)