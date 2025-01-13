Left Menu

Day 2 Recap: Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open

Day two of the Australian Open saw significant action with Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic advancing to the second round. Upsets included Nick Kyrgios's exit and Grigor Dimitrov retiring hurt. The event featured both thrilling five-set matches and dominant performances as players aimed for Grand Slam glory.

Day 2 Recap: Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open
On the second day of the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka clinched a tough win over Caroline Garcia, avenging her loss from the previous year. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, now prepares to face Czech player Karolina Muchova.

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul emerged victorious after an intense five-set match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell, ensuring his place in the next round where he will meet Japan's Kei Nishikori.

The tournament also witnessed notable exits, with Nick Kyrgios losing to Briton Jacob Fearnley and Grigor Dimitrov retiring due to injury. With stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic advancing confidently, the second day was filled with both upsets and smooth victories.

