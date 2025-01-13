Day 2 Recap: Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open

On the second day of the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka clinched a tough win over Caroline Garcia, avenging her loss from the previous year. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, now prepares to face Czech player Karolina Muchova.

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul emerged victorious after an intense five-set match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell, ensuring his place in the next round where he will meet Japan's Kei Nishikori.

The tournament also witnessed notable exits, with Nick Kyrgios losing to Briton Jacob Fearnley and Grigor Dimitrov retiring due to injury. With stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic advancing confidently, the second day was filled with both upsets and smooth victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)