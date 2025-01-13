Left Menu

Soorma's Spectacular Win: A Dominant Start in Women's Hockey India League

Soorma Hockey Club started strong in the Women's Hockey India League by defeating Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4-1. Despite being a goal behind early on, Soorma staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, with standout performances from Olivia Shannon, Charlotte Englebert, captain Salima Tete, and Sonam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:37 IST
Soorma's Spectacular Win: A Dominant Start in Women's Hockey India League
  • Country:
  • India

Soorma Hockey Club launched their campaign in the Women's Hockey India League with a commanding 4-1 victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on Monday.

Despite the Tigers taking an early lead through Hannah Cotter, Soorma rallied back with goals from Olivia Shannon, Charlotte Englebert, Salima Tete, and Sonam, showcasing their attacking prowess.

Their relentless offense ultimately overwhelmed the Tigers, demonstrating Soorma's determination to control the game and secure a dominant win in this opening match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025