Soorma's Spectacular Win: A Dominant Start in Women's Hockey India League
Soorma Hockey Club started strong in the Women's Hockey India League by defeating Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4-1. Despite being a goal behind early on, Soorma staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, with standout performances from Olivia Shannon, Charlotte Englebert, captain Salima Tete, and Sonam.
Soorma Hockey Club launched their campaign in the Women's Hockey India League with a commanding 4-1 victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on Monday.
Despite the Tigers taking an early lead through Hannah Cotter, Soorma rallied back with goals from Olivia Shannon, Charlotte Englebert, Salima Tete, and Sonam, showcasing their attacking prowess.
Their relentless offense ultimately overwhelmed the Tigers, demonstrating Soorma's determination to control the game and secure a dominant win in this opening match.
