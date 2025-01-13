Left Menu

Naomi Osaka Triumphs Amidst LA Wildfire Threats

Naomi Osaka, twice champion at the Australian Open, successfully avenged her previous loss to Caroline Garcia despite concerns about the wildfires threatening her Los Angeles home. With memories of her family and daughter at stake, Osaka turned her focus towards victory, balancing personal fears and her professional commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:10 IST
Naomi Osaka
  • Country:
  • Australia

Twice Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka emerged victorious against France's Caroline Garcia, avenging her previous year's defeat.

Despite the triumph, Osaka admitted her focus was challenged by the news of nearby wildfires threatening her Los Angeles home.

The 27-year-old, who has lived in the U.S. since childhood, expressed gratitude for her family's safety amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

