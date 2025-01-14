Left Menu

Lazio's Falconer Dismissed Over Social Media Scandal

Lazio has dismissed their falconer, Juan Bernabe, following reports of inappropriate social media activity involving sensitive images. Bernabe, who was responsible for the club's eagle mascot, Olympia, was previously suspended for controversial behavior. Lazio acknowledged the disappointment his absence may bring to fans due to the eagle's symbolic presence.

14-01-2025
In a significant move by Lazio, the Serie A club announced the dismissal of their falconer, Juan Bernabe, on Monday. This decision follows reports from local media regarding Bernabe's inappropriate sharing of sensitive images on social media platforms.

Bernabe, entrusted with flying Lazio's eagle mascot, Olympia, before home matches, created iconic moments for fans at Rome's Olympic Stadium. However, his actions on social media have led to his removal from the position.

The club expressed awareness of the impact this decision could have on supporters, stating, "The absence of our eagle at home games is acknowledged; however, maintaining our club's integrity is paramount." Bernabe's previous suspension in 2021 due to controversial political support further complicates the situation.

