Suruchi Singh Stuns with Gold Medal Victory over Olympian Manu Bhaker

Suruchi Singh of Haryana outshined Olympian Manu Bhaker to clinch gold in the women’s 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Peru, marking a significant career milestone and heralding a new contender on the international shooting stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:23 IST
Inder Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Peru

In a remarkable turn of events, Haryana's Suruchi Singh outperformed Olympic veteran Manu Bhaker to claim gold in the women's 10m air pistol event at the 2025 ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru. This triumph not only signifies a pivotal moment in Suruchi's shooting career but also introduces a promising new talent to the world stage.

The news of Suruchi's victory sparked celebrations back home. Her father, Inder Singh, expressed immense pride, emphasizing the need for more shooting facilities in Haryana to nurture burgeoning talent. Suruchi's precision paid off as she scored 243.6, edging past Bhaker's 242.3, while China's Yao Qianxun secured bronze.

This win marks Suruchi's second consecutive gold this year, following her Buenos Aires triumph. Meanwhile, Bhaker's silver marks her return to the podium after the Paris 2024 Olympics. The competition highlighted strong performances and the rising potential of India's shooting stalwarts on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

