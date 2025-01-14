Ra'ess Bangura-Williams Shines in Millwall Victory

Ra'ess Bangura-Williams, a promising 20-year-old midfielder, made headlines by scoring just ten minutes into his professional debut for Millwall. His goal helped seal a 3-0 victory against Dagenham & Redbridge, providing a setup for a compelling fourth-round FA Cup clash with Leeds United.

Only last week, Bangura-Williams signed a new contract with Millwall. He was brought on when the team was already leading 2-0 with just 15 minutes left on the clock. In a remarkable debut appearance, Bangura-Williams made his mark by expertly cutting in from the left flank and delivering the ball neatly under the goalkeeper's reach.

Mihailo Ivanovic had initially put Millwall ahead during the first half and Casper De Norre doubled the lead with just 20 minutes to go. The fourth-round matches, now eagerly awaited, are preliminary scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)