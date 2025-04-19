Left Menu

Aaron Ramsey Takes the Helm at Cardiff: A Midfielder's Transition to Coaching

Aaron Ramsey, former Arsenal and Juventus player, has been appointed as the head coach for Cardiff City, a team currently battling for survival in the Championship. Ramsey steps into this role following the dismissal of Omer Riza. The 34-year-old takes charge with just three games left in the season.

In a bold move, Aaron Ramsey, former Wales and Arsenal midfielder, has taken the lead as Cardiff City's new head coach. This appointment follows the dismissal of Omer Riza, who left the team near the bottom of the Championship standings.

The decision to bring Ramsey on board comes in the wake of unpopular comments by Riza that ignited anger among fans. Ramsey, returning to the club where he began his career, is aiming to steer Cardiff away from relegation with three crucial matches remaining.

Ramsey, who rejoined Cardiff in mid-2023 after a celebrated tenure at clubs like Arsenal and Juventus, is currently recovering from a hamstring surgery. Despite his injury, the 34-year-old is poised to guide his hometown club through a pivotal period, with upcoming matches against Oxford, West Bromwich Albion, and Norwich.

(With inputs from agencies.)

