Bumrah's Bowling Brilliance: ICC Men's Player of the Month
Jasprit Bumrah was named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December 2024 for his exceptional performance during India's tour of Australia. Despite India's series loss, Bumrah claimed 22 wickets at an average of 14.22, becoming the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets at an average below 20.
India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, was honored with the ICC Men's Player of the Month title for December 2024. His outstanding performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia earned him this accolade.
Throughout December, Bumrah led India's attack, clinching 22 wickets in just three Tests with an impressive average of 14.22. Over the five-match series, which concluded in early January, he secured a total of 32 wickets. Bumrah's remarkable achievements included a nine-wicket haul in Brisbane and a critical five-wicket spell in Melbourne. His exceptional skills placed him ahead of competitors like Australian Pat Cummins and Dane Paterson of South Africa, according to the ICC's announcement.
Bumrah also reached a milestone, becoming the first bowler to achieve 200 Test wickets with an average under 20. His impact was immediate, starting with Adelaide, where his four-wicket haul curtailed Australia's lead. In Brisbane, Bumrah excelled again, dismantling Australia's batting lineup by taking six wickets in the first innings and adding three in the second, ending in a drawn match due to rain. Despite his team's struggle during the series, Bumrah's individual brilliance earned him the Player of the Series Award.
