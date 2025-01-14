Left Menu

BCCI's New Disciplinary Measures Post Australia's Tour Debacle

Following India's disappointing tour in Australia, the BCCI plans to enforce disciplinary measures such as restricting the presence of players' families on tours and mandating team members to use the team bus exclusively. These measures aim to address logistical and anti-corruption concerns raised during the recent tour.

Updated: 14-01-2025 16:34 IST
In response to India's challenging tour of Australia, significant disciplinary measures are being considered by the BCCI. These include restricting the duration that players' families can accompany them and ensuring all team members use the designated team bus for travel.

During a review meeting, the board discussed limiting family presence to two weeks on long tours and enforcing stricter travel protocols to prevent corruption risks. Though not yet enforced, these measures emphasize enhanced discipline and integrity.

The discussions arose after concerns about non-team related personnel using team facilities and footage from a family member of a player circulating on social media. BCCI aims for a more accountable environment as India's future tours loom.

