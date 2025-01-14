BCCI's New Disciplinary Measures Post Australia's Tour Debacle

In response to India's challenging tour of Australia, significant disciplinary measures are being considered by the BCCI. These include restricting the duration that players' families can accompany them and ensuring all team members use the designated team bus for travel.

During a review meeting, the board discussed limiting family presence to two weeks on long tours and enforcing stricter travel protocols to prevent corruption risks. Though not yet enforced, these measures emphasize enhanced discipline and integrity.

The discussions arose after concerns about non-team related personnel using team facilities and footage from a family member of a player circulating on social media. BCCI aims for a more accountable environment as India's future tours loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)