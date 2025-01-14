Medvedev Survives Melbourne Meltdown: Stars Shine in Thrilling Australian Open

In an electrifying day at the Australian Open, three-time finalist Daniil Medvedev overcame both his frustration and a formidable opponent to secure his spot in the second round. Medvedev's emotional stint, highlighted by a racket smash, eventually ended in triumph over Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej.

Adding to the excitement, American Taylor Fritz delivered a commanding performance, proving why he is a strong contender to end the two-decade-long Grand Slam drought for U.S. men as he overpowered compatriot Jenson Brooksby in straight sets. Meanwhile, Brazilian newcomer Joao Fonseca, only 18, made headlines by defeating Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev.

In other notable matches, Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu advanced without much trouble, whereas Emma Navarro pulled off a hard-fought victory against Peyton Stearns. Day three concluded with exceptional play, capturing the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

