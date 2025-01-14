Deepti Sharma's Confidence Shines in India's ODI Series Against Ireland

India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissed concerns over the unbalanced nature of the Women's ODI series against Ireland, emphasizing the visitors' commendable efforts despite their limited exposure.

With two dominant wins under their belt, India is poised to sweep the series in Wednesday's final match. The team showcased remarkable performances, including setting a record high score of 370/5 in the second game.

Newcomer Pratika Rawal formed a promising partnership with captain Smriti Mandhana, which Deepti praised. Meanwhile, bowlers also benefited from the pitch, debunking the notion of it being batting-friendly. Deepti acknowledged bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi's influence on their success.

(With inputs from agencies.)