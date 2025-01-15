Left Menu

Sabalenka Survives as Olympic Champion Zheng Falls at Aussie Open

Aryna Sabalenka overcame a tough challenge to advance at the Australian Open, defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Meanwhile, Laura Siegemund shocked Zheng Qinwen, the Paris Olympic gold medalist, ending her title pursuit. Sabalenka eyes a historic third consecutive title, while Siegemund celebrates her 11th Top 10 victory.

Sabalenka Survives as Olympic Champion Zheng Falls at Aussie Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a dramatic day at the Australian Open, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka managed to extend her campaign despite a formidable test from Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, securing victory with scores of 6-3, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena. Trailing 5-2 in the second set, Sabalenka displayed resilience, taking the match in an hour and 34 minutes.

Contrastingly, on John Cain Arena, the tournament saw a significant upset as German veteran Laura Siegemund eliminated fifth-seed Zheng Qinwen, dashing hopes of a thrilling Sabalenka-Zheng rematch. Siegemund overcame Zheng with 7-6(3), 6-3 scores, marking her 11th career Top 10 win. Zheng, seen as a major title contender, succumbed to the world number 97 in two hours and 16 minutes.

Sabalenka's triumph marked her 16th consecutive win at the Australian Open, a feat last achieved by Victoria Azarenka in 2014. After her match, Sabalenka attributed her success to maintaining composure under pressure, praising Maneiro's performance in the second set. Meanwhile, Siegemund expressed satisfaction and pride in her performance, highlighting her aggressive playstyle as a key factor in overcoming Zheng.

(With inputs from agencies.)

