Saim Ayub's Inclusion in Champions Trophy: A Strategic Move by Pakistan Cricket Board

Saim Ayub, an injured opener, has been included in Pakistan's provisional Champions Trophy squad, showcasing his importance to the team. Despite awaiting medical evaluations in London, the squad may change by February 13. His recent achievements, including centuries in South Africa, highlight his potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:30 IST
Saim Ayub
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strategically included injured opener Saim Ayub in its provisional squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled to begin next month.

While the PCB has yet to announce the squad officially, it reportedly includes top players such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman. Insider sources suggest that Saim's inclusion underscores his value, even as he continues his recovery in London.

Pending medical assessments, there is a possibility of his replacement, but Saim's recent performance in South Africa underscores his importance to Pakistan cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

