Sven-Goran Eriksson's Financial Legacy: From Football Fame to Debt

Swedish football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, renowned as the first foreigner to lead England's national team, passed away with debts exceeding 3.8 million pounds. Despite assets worth 4.8 million, most debts were tax-related in the UK. Eriksson earlier revealed losing 10 million pounds to financial mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:46 IST
Sven-Goran Eriksson, the Swedish football manager known for being the first foreigner to lead the England national team, passed away leaving significant financial debts. Investigations reveal he owed over 3.8 million pounds, largely due to tax obligations, despite possessing assets valued at 4.8 million pounds.

The celebrated manager, who died in August last year at 76 due to pancreatic cancer, had managed England between 2001 and 2006. Reports highlight that he owed 7.25 million pounds to the UK HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), stemming from years of financial mismanagement.

Eriksson had candidly shared his monetary troubles before his passing, including a 10 million-pound loss to a financial adviser and the uncertainty surrounding his finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

