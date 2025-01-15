Left Menu

New Trio to Lead Iconic 'Match of the Day' After Lineker

Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, and Gabby Logan will take over as presenters of the BBC's 'Match of the Day', succeeding Gary Lineker. This marks the first time the role will be shared by three presenters. Lineker, who has been associated with the show for 25 years, announced his departure last November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:09 IST
New Trio to Lead Iconic 'Match of the Day' After Lineker

The BBC announced that Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, and Gabby Logan will jointly replace Gary Lineker as presenters of 'Match of the Day' next season. This shift marks a historic change as it's the first time three anchors will share the role.

Gary Lineker, a former England striker, has been synonymous with the program for a quarter of a century. His departure announcement came last November, concluding his long-standing tenure at the show's end this season.

As the world's longest-running football highlights show, launched in 1964, 'Match of the Day' ushers in its sixth set of main presenters with this new trio. Each brings an impressive resume: Logan has guest-hosted the show and major events like the World Cup, Chapman hosts MOTD2, and Cates continues her work with Sky Sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025