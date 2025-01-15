New Trio to Lead Iconic 'Match of the Day' After Lineker

The BBC announced that Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, and Gabby Logan will jointly replace Gary Lineker as presenters of 'Match of the Day' next season. This shift marks a historic change as it's the first time three anchors will share the role.

Gary Lineker, a former England striker, has been synonymous with the program for a quarter of a century. His departure announcement came last November, concluding his long-standing tenure at the show's end this season.

As the world's longest-running football highlights show, launched in 1964, 'Match of the Day' ushers in its sixth set of main presenters with this new trio. Each brings an impressive resume: Logan has guest-hosted the show and major events like the World Cup, Chapman hosts MOTD2, and Cates continues her work with Sky Sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)