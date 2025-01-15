New Trio to Lead Iconic 'Match of the Day' After Lineker
Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, and Gabby Logan will take over as presenters of the BBC's 'Match of the Day', succeeding Gary Lineker. This marks the first time the role will be shared by three presenters. Lineker, who has been associated with the show for 25 years, announced his departure last November.
Gary Lineker, a former England striker, has been synonymous with the program for a quarter of a century. His departure announcement came last November, concluding his long-standing tenure at the show's end this season.
As the world's longest-running football highlights show, launched in 1964, 'Match of the Day' ushers in its sixth set of main presenters with this new trio. Each brings an impressive resume: Logan has guest-hosted the show and major events like the World Cup, Chapman hosts MOTD2, and Cates continues her work with Sky Sports.
