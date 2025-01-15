Left Menu

Controversial Return: Auradou and Jegou in Six Nations Spotlight

Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, previously facing rape allegations, have been named in France's Six Nations squad alongside halfbacks Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack. An Argentine court dismissed charges against Auradou and Jegou, who assert innocence. Despite their return, an appeal against their acquittal remains pending.

Updated: 15-01-2025 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou have been named in the Six Nations squad following the dismissal of rape allegations in Argentina. The pair were cleared of aggravated rape charges, allowing them to return to international duty, according to the French federation.

Both players, who denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the acts in question were consensual, were the subjects of an investigation in Mendoza province. Despite their release, the case is still under judicial review, with the plaintiff appealing the court's decision.

The selection also includes scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, making a return to the tournament after securing a Rugby Sevens gold medal at the Paris Olympics, alongside flyhalf Romain Ntamack, back from injury since August 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

