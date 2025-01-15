Controversial Return: Auradou and Jegou in Six Nations Spotlight

French rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou have been named in the Six Nations squad following the dismissal of rape allegations in Argentina. The pair were cleared of aggravated rape charges, allowing them to return to international duty, according to the French federation.

Both players, who denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the acts in question were consensual, were the subjects of an investigation in Mendoza province. Despite their release, the case is still under judicial review, with the plaintiff appealing the court's decision.

The selection also includes scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, making a return to the tournament after securing a Rugby Sevens gold medal at the Paris Olympics, alongside flyhalf Romain Ntamack, back from injury since August 2023.

