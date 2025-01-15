Left Menu

Scotland Ready for Six Nations with Fresh Talent and Leadership

Scotland's coach, Gregor Townsend, announced a 37-player squad for the Six Nations Championship. New Zealand-born Fergus Burke and Jack Mann are notable inclusions, while Kyle Steyn misses out. Sione Tuipulotu will captain the team, highlighting a blend of seasoned and fresh talent in the lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:09 IST
Scotland Ready for Six Nations with Fresh Talent and Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scotland's national rugby team is gearing up for the Six Nations Championship with coach Gregor Townsend naming a 37-player squad. The list features new entries like New Zealand-born Fergus Burke and Jack Mann, while experienced wing Kyle Steyn has been left out this time.

Among the notable changes, Sione Tuipulotu is set to captain the side, bringing leadership to a team eager to make its mark in the tournament. With home games scheduled against Ireland and Wales, and trips away planned for England and France, all eyes are on the Scottish squad's performance.

Scotland has not clinched the Six Nations title since it was the Five Nations back in 1999. The combination of emerging talents and seasoned players like Jonny Gray, who is looking to add to his 77 caps, sets a hopeful tone for the upcoming matches as Townsend explores his tactical options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025