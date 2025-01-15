Scotland Ready for Six Nations with Fresh Talent and Leadership

Scotland's national rugby team is gearing up for the Six Nations Championship with coach Gregor Townsend naming a 37-player squad. The list features new entries like New Zealand-born Fergus Burke and Jack Mann, while experienced wing Kyle Steyn has been left out this time.

Among the notable changes, Sione Tuipulotu is set to captain the side, bringing leadership to a team eager to make its mark in the tournament. With home games scheduled against Ireland and Wales, and trips away planned for England and France, all eyes are on the Scottish squad's performance.

Scotland has not clinched the Six Nations title since it was the Five Nations back in 1999. The combination of emerging talents and seasoned players like Jonny Gray, who is looking to add to his 77 caps, sets a hopeful tone for the upcoming matches as Townsend explores his tactical options.

