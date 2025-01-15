Scotland Prepares for Six Nations with Bold Squad Choices

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named a fresh and dynamic squad for the Six Nations Championship, opting for promising talents while sidelined stars recuperate from injuries.

Uncapped New Zealand-born flyhalf Fergus Burke and number eight Jack Mann join the lineup, while seasoned players such as Kyle Steyn, Adam Hastings, and Cameron Redpath are ruled out due to injury concerns.

Townsend is optimistic about the team's potential, emphasizing the importance of starting strong against Italy and maintaining momentum throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)