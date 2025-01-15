Scotland Prepares for Six Nations with Bold Squad Choices
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend announced a dynamic squad for the Six Nations, highlighting the inclusion of new players Fergus Burke and Jack Mann, but experienced players like Kyle Steyn, Adam Hastings, and Cameron Redpath are injured. Centre Sione Tuipulotu will lead the team in their opening match against Italy.
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named a fresh and dynamic squad for the Six Nations Championship, opting for promising talents while sidelined stars recuperate from injuries.
Uncapped New Zealand-born flyhalf Fergus Burke and number eight Jack Mann join the lineup, while seasoned players such as Kyle Steyn, Adam Hastings, and Cameron Redpath are ruled out due to injury concerns.
Townsend is optimistic about the team's potential, emphasizing the importance of starting strong against Italy and maintaining momentum throughout the tournament.
