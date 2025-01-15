Pratika Rawal's Record-Breaking Innings Leads India to Historic ODI Win

In a sensational showdown at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Pratika Rawal's extraordinary performance with the bat propelled India to a record-breaking 304-run victory against Ireland Women in the decisive ODI of the series. This victory not only clinched the series but also marked a clean sweep over the Gaby Lewis-led Irish side.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India unleashed a historic onslaught, achieving a score of 435/5, the highest ever by the national team in ODIs. The innings was anchored by a formidable 233-run partnership between captain Smriti Mandhana and star batter Pratika Rawal, who notched 154 runs off 129 deliveries. Their effort was complemented by a rapid 59-run contribution from wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

In reply, Ireland faced relentless pressure and crumbled to 131 all out in the 32nd over. Standout performances by Deepti Sharma, who took three crucial wickets, along with support from Tanuja Kanwar and others, sealed the comprehensive win. This victory solidifies India's dominance as one of only three teams to surpass 400 runs in Women's ODI history.

(With inputs from agencies.)