A Resilient Comeback: Karman Kaur Thandi's Battle on the Court

Karman Kaur Thandi made a strong comeback at the ITF W50 tournament despite her loss, while Riya Bhatia remains the only Indian in the singles draw after several first-round exits. Ankita Raina faced a tough defeat against Laura Samson, highlighting the challenges Indian players faced at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karman Kaur Thandi returned to competitive play after a year-long hiatus due to injuries, impressing many with her performance despite losing to Hungary's Panna Udvardy at the ITF W50 tournament. Her resilience and determination were evident, signaling a promising comeback.

The tournament faced disruptions due to dense fog, delaying matches by two hours. The challenges for Indian players were significant, with six of them exiting in the first round. Riya Bhatia, however, persevered, becoming the sole Indian remaining after defeating Japan's Eri Shimizu with determination.

Meanwhile, India's number one singles player, Ankita Raina, was defeated by talented 16-year-old Czech player Laura Samson, who controlled the match with precision. The tournament's early rounds highlighted the stiff competition and the need for resilience among the Indian players.

