LIV Golf Appoints New CEO: Scott O'Neil Takes the Helm

LIV Golf has officially announced the appointment of Scott O'Neil as its new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Greg Norman. The Saudi-backed league aims for strategic global growth under O'Neil's direction, who brings over 25 years of experience in sports and entertainment.

"Scott possesses the necessary passion, tenacity, and vision to sustain LIV Golf's stature as a leading global sports brand," stated Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the board. O'Neil previously led Merlin Entertainments and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

LIV Golf first made waves by luring top talent from the PGA Tour with lucrative contracts, leading to ongoing negotiations for a unified professional golf platform. Despite the disruptions, the league acknowledges Greg Norman's foundational role in its early success.

(With inputs from agencies.)