Sorloth Shines in Atletico's Historic Victory
Atletico Madrid advanced to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals with a decisive 4-0 victory against Elche. Striker Alexander Sorloth scored twice, contributing to Atletico's 15th consecutive win, their longest streak ever. The victory was sealed with goals by substitutes Rodrigo Riquelme and Julian Alvarez.
Striker Alexander Sorloth delivered a standout performance with a brace as Atletico Madrid triumphed over Elche, 4-0, in the Copa del Rey.
The win secured Atletico a quarter-final spot, marking their historic 15th consecutive victory across all competitions.
Riquelme and Alvarez also scored, rounding out the decisive victory.
