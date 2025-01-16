Lhuan-dre Pretorius: A Star in the Making as Paarl Royals Triumph

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, the promising 18-year-old cricketer, delivered an astonishing performance in Paarl Royals' victory over MI Cape Town in their recent SA20 contest. Pretorius scored an impressive 83 from 52 balls, including three sixes and eight boundaries, solidifying his position as a rising star.

Pretorius dominated the Boland Park field, showing particular aggression against left-arm spinner George Linde. Despite being dismissed by a direct hit from MI Cape Town's captain Rashid Khan, Pretorius' earlier explosive gameplay ensured the Royals were set for victory.

Despite Rassie van der Dussen's 91 not out, aided by Reeza Hendricks' 30 for MI Cape Town, Royals' tight bowling, particularly by Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and debutant Dunith Wellalage, proved crucial. With this win, the Royals moved to joint second place, trailing MI Cape Town by just one point.

