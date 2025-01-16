Thrilling Upsets and Commanding Wins on Day 5 of Australian Open

On the fifth day of the Australian Open, Jasmine Paolini confidently advanced to the third round, ousting Renata Zarazua in straight sets. Meanwhile, Danielle Collins survived a mid-match challenge to edge past Australian hopeful Destanee Aiava, setting up an enticing matchup with fellow American Madison Keys.

Several top seeds showcased their dominance, including Iga Swiatek who cruised through her match effortlessly, and Taylor Fritz who dispatched his opponent in a blistering 82-minute encounter. However, viewers were taken by surprise with Frances Tiafoe's unexpected defeat at the hands of Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

The day was also marked by the stunning departure of high-ranked players like Hubert Hurkacz, who fell against Miomir Kecmanovic. As matches unfold, both seasoned contenders and new talents aim to capture the Australian Open glory.

