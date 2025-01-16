Bhavya Tripathi and Shardul Vihan Shine at National Shooting Championship

Local pride Bhavya Tripathi upheld her women's trap title in spectacular style at the National Shooting Championship. Facing Uttar Pradesh's Sabeera Haris, Bhavya emerged victorious in a gripping 18-shot shoot-off after both had tied at 41 hits in the 50-shot final round.

In the men's competition, Shardul Vihan claimed his first national trap title. Scoring 45 in the final, he outperformed Haryana's Lakshay Sheoran, who led the qualification but settled for silver. Olympian Prithviraj Tondaiman secured the bronze with 34 hits.

Both Bhavya and Shardul enjoyed a successful day, each walking away with multiple medals. Shardul accumulated four medals including gold, while Bhavya clinched two golds and a bronze, demonstrating their dominance and potential in the sport.

