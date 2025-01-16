Tushar Deshpande's Ankle Injury: A Setback for Mumbai's Bowling Star

India and Mumbai pace bowler Tushar Deshpande is facing an extended period on the sidelines due to a recurring ankle injury. The 29-year-old underwent surgery in London last September and is likely to remain out for another "two to three months." Deshpande last played in India's tour of Zimbabwe in July 2024.

The persistent injury has impacted Deshpande's participation this season, including ruling him out of the second leg of the Ranji Trophy commencing January 23. "Tushar's injury seems to have resurfaced," a doctor involved in his treatment said anonymously to PTI.

The bowler is also set to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, with hopes pinned on his full recovery ahead of the season starting March 14. Meanwhile, teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had mixed performances on India's Australia tour, joined Mumbai's training camp, where India captain Rohit Sharma was observed doing light exercises.

