Left Menu

Tushar Deshpande's Ankle Injury: A Setback for Mumbai's Bowling Star

India and Mumbai bowler Tushar Deshpande faces a prolonged absence from cricket due to a recurring ankle injury. The 29-year-old, who last played in July 2024, is sidelined through another round of treatment. His participation in the IPL 2025 is uncertain as he eyes recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:39 IST
Tushar Deshpande's Ankle Injury: A Setback for Mumbai's Bowling Star
Tushar Deshpande
  • Country:
  • India

India and Mumbai pace bowler Tushar Deshpande is facing an extended period on the sidelines due to a recurring ankle injury. The 29-year-old underwent surgery in London last September and is likely to remain out for another "two to three months." Deshpande last played in India's tour of Zimbabwe in July 2024.

The persistent injury has impacted Deshpande's participation this season, including ruling him out of the second leg of the Ranji Trophy commencing January 23. "Tushar's injury seems to have resurfaced," a doctor involved in his treatment said anonymously to PTI.

The bowler is also set to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, with hopes pinned on his full recovery ahead of the season starting March 14. Meanwhile, teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had mixed performances on India's Australia tour, joined Mumbai's training camp, where India captain Rohit Sharma was observed doing light exercises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025