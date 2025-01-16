Karnataka Sports Meet 2025: Uniting Athletes Across Districts

The Karnataka State Sports Meet 2025 is poised to kick off with an inauguration by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The event is set to take place from January 17 to 23 across Mangaluru and Udupi, underscoring the region's passion for athletics.

Organized by the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations, in collaboration with the Karnataka Olympic Association and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, the meet will feature a diverse array of competitions. Sports enthusiasts can look forward to events ranging from badminton and basketball to swimming and taekwondo at Mangaluru, while Udupi will play host to archery, athletics, and boxing among others.

Dignitaries such as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U T Khader Fareed will grace the inauguration, while the closing event, slated for January 23 in Udupi, promises to be a spectacular nod to sporting achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)