Brinkman Shines as Kalinga Lancers Triumph Over Delhi SG Pipers

Thiery Brinkman's stellar performance powered the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers to a commanding 5-1 win over Delhi SG Pipers in the Hockey India League match held on Thursday.

After Delhi's initial domination, Nicholas Bandurak opened the scoring for the Lancers. Additional goals from Arthur van Doren, Gursahibjit Singh, and two from Brinkman sealed the match. Despite attempts, Delhi SG Pipers could only net once through Corey Weyer.

The loss keeps Delhi SG Pipers at the bottom of the table, while Kalinga Lancers climb to third place. Delhi's multiple penalty corners were thwarted by Kalinga's resilient goalkeeper, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

