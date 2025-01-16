Left Menu

Brinkman Shines as Kalinga Lancers Triumph Over Delhi SG Pipers

Thiery Brinkman scores twice to lead Kalinga Lancers to a 5-1 victory over Delhi SG Pipers in the Hockey India League. Despite an initial strong start by Pipers, Lancers took control. Nicholas Bandurak, Arthur van Doren, and Gursahibjit Singh also scored, with Corey Weyer netting a lone goal for Pipers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:30 IST
Brinkman Shines as Kalinga Lancers Triumph Over Delhi SG Pipers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thiery Brinkman's stellar performance powered the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers to a commanding 5-1 win over Delhi SG Pipers in the Hockey India League match held on Thursday.

After Delhi's initial domination, Nicholas Bandurak opened the scoring for the Lancers. Additional goals from Arthur van Doren, Gursahibjit Singh, and two from Brinkman sealed the match. Despite attempts, Delhi SG Pipers could only net once through Corey Weyer.

The loss keeps Delhi SG Pipers at the bottom of the table, while Kalinga Lancers climb to third place. Delhi's multiple penalty corners were thwarted by Kalinga's resilient goalkeeper, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025