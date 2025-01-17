Left Menu

Teen Phenomenon Endrick Propels Real Madrid to Copa del Rey Quarters

Teenage striker Endrick led Real Madrid to a thrilling 5-2 victory over Celta Vigo in extra time, securing a spot in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. His two goals, alongside strikes from Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Federico Valverde, turned around a late Celta comeback and silenced the booing Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick emerged as Real Madrid's hero on Thursday, steering them to a dramatic 5-2 victory against Celta Vigo in extra time and securing a quarter-final berth in the Copa del Rey.

The match, initially dominated by Real with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, saw Celta equalize in a late resurgence. However, Endrick's brilliance off the bench shifted the tides back in Real's favor.

Fans at Santiago Bernabeu, initially subdued by earlier setbacks and a stagnant first half, erupted with joy as the 18-year-old's efforts, along with a long-range stunner by Federico Valverde, confirmed the team's progression. Real now join other top teams in the quarter-final draw set for Monday.

