BESCOM Unveils Energy-Saving BLDC Fans to Cut Power Bills

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM) introduced new energy-efficient Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) ceiling fans in a bid to promote responsible electricity use. These fans, backed by various energy agencies, aim to reduce electricity consumption and encourage sustainability in Karnataka, especially ahead of the summer season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:09 IST
In a bid to enhance energy efficiency, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM) has rolled out new Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) ceiling fans. Launched on Thursday as part of a broad capacity-building initiative, these fans promise significantly reduced electricity consumption.

The initiative, supported by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), aims to pave the way for a more sustainable summer. Managing Director N Shivshankar emphasized the need for a shift to BLDC fans to minimize energy bills and overall electricity demand.

KREDL Managing Director K P Rudrappaiah highlighted the critical role of energy conservation, citing the new Electricity Conservation and Efficiency Policy 2022-27. This policy is designed to conserve 744 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and curb carbon emissions. The launch, endorsed by stakeholders like Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), marks a step toward a more energy-conscious future for Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

