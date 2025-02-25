Left Menu

Rain Halts South Africa's Champions Trophy Clash Against Australia, Leaving Fans Frustrated

Relentless rain in Rawalpindi caused the Champions Trophy match between South Africa and Australia to be called off, frustrating fans and players. South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, expressed disappointment as both teams were eager for the encounter after Australia's narrow victory in their last ODIs encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:01 IST
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Persistent rain in Rawalpindi forced the abandonment of a highly anticipated Champions Trophy fixture between South Africa and Australia, leaving fans and players alike disappointed. The match, scheduled for Tuesday, was called off due to relentless downpours, much to the frustration of South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma expressed his discontentment, emphasizing the eagerness of both sides to face off, especially after their close contest during the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final where Australia edged past South Africa in a low-scoring game. This encounter in Rawalpindi was seen as a chance for South Africa to gain a confidence boost in the tournament.

Despite the setback, South Africa's spirits remain high as they prepare for their final group-stage clash against England. Bavuma confirmed that key player Henrich Klaasen, who missed the victory against Afghanistan, is now fit and ready to contribute. The team will focus on building from their previous clinical performance against Afghanistan as they look forward to the match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

