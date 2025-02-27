Argentine Soccer Fans Shot in Rio Before Recopa Sudamericana Clash

Two Argentine soccer fans were shot in Rio de Janeiro ahead of Thursday's Recopa Sudamericana final between Racing Club and Botafogo. The shocking incident occurred at a beach in Barra da Tijuca, on the city's west side, where the fans were reportedly robbed and attacked by an unidentified assailant on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the shooting, one victim was airlifted to the Miguel Couto Hospital for emergency surgery, while the other received treatment and was listed in stable condition at the Lourenço Jorge Hospital. Rio's health authorities confirmed the details in an official statement.

With this high-profile regional football title at stake, tensions are heightened as Rio police continue their investigation, although no arrests have been made. The second leg of the final follows last week's 2-0 victory by Racing over Botafogo in Buenos Aires, adding another layer of rivalry to the clash at Nilton Santos Stadium.

