India Celebrates Sporting Excellence with Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards

In a grand ceremony marking the National Sports Awards 2025, India's sporting heroes were honored for their outstanding achievements. Para-archer Rakesh Kumar, who claimed a bronze medal in the mixed team compound event at the Paris Paralympics, expressed joy upon receiving the Arjuna Award, a testament to his dedication spanning eight years.

Sharing in the celebration, para-shooter Mona Agarwal conveyed her happiness on receiving the Arjuna Award and spoke of her preparation for the Asian Games 2026. Meanwhile, Avani Lekhara continued her winning streak, capturing gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the same Paralympics, with Agarwal securing a bronze.

Among the celebrated athletes, Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and world chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju were bestowed the Khel Ratna Award. Other notable Arjuna Award recipients included Indian hockey stars and chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal, further emphasizing India's thriving sporting landscape.

