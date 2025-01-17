Left Menu

India Celebrates Sporting Excellence with Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards

Indian athletes shine at the National Sports Awards 2025, with para-archer Rakesh Kumar and para-shooter Mona Agarwal receiving the Arjuna Award. The country's sports talents, including Olympians and chess champions, were recognized with prestigious honors, highlighting India's growing prowess in both Olympic and Paralympic events.

India's para-archer Rakesh Kumar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a grand ceremony marking the National Sports Awards 2025, India's sporting heroes were honored for their outstanding achievements. Para-archer Rakesh Kumar, who claimed a bronze medal in the mixed team compound event at the Paris Paralympics, expressed joy upon receiving the Arjuna Award, a testament to his dedication spanning eight years.

Sharing in the celebration, para-shooter Mona Agarwal conveyed her happiness on receiving the Arjuna Award and spoke of her preparation for the Asian Games 2026. Meanwhile, Avani Lekhara continued her winning streak, capturing gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the same Paralympics, with Agarwal securing a bronze.

Among the celebrated athletes, Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and world chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju were bestowed the Khel Ratna Award. Other notable Arjuna Award recipients included Indian hockey stars and chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal, further emphasizing India's thriving sporting landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

