Carlos Alcaraz's Inked Ambitions: A Grand Slam Tattoo Journey

Carlos Alcaraz's journey toward a career Grand Slam comes with a unique tradition: celebrating each major win with a tattoo. At just 21, Alcaraz dreams of adding a kangaroo tattoo should he claim victory at the Australian Open, completing his collection symbolizing each Grand Slam triumph.

In his third-round match, Alcaraz, the third seed in Australia, overcame a challenging third set against Portugal's Nuno Borges. Despite a momentary slip, where errors piled up to lose a set, Alcaraz regained his superior form to secure a commanding victory, progressing closer to his Grand Slam goal.

Alcaraz, who plans to face either Jack Draper or Aleksandar Vukic next, remains determined in his pursuit. His ambitions extend beyond just the title in Melbourne; he eyes multiple Grand Slam wins and aims to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking, showcasing his drive and talent on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)