Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz's Inked Ambitions: A Grand Slam Tattoo Journey

Carlos Alcaraz, aiming to become the youngest man at 21 to achieve a career Grand Slam, plans a kangaroo tattoo for an Australian Open victory. Despite a challenging third set against Nuno Borges, Alcaraz's resolve propelled him to a third-round victory at Melbourne Park, keeping his Grand Slam dreams alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:03 IST
Carlos Alcaraz's Inked Ambitions: A Grand Slam Tattoo Journey
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • Australia

Carlos Alcaraz's journey toward a career Grand Slam comes with a unique tradition: celebrating each major win with a tattoo. At just 21, Alcaraz dreams of adding a kangaroo tattoo should he claim victory at the Australian Open, completing his collection symbolizing each Grand Slam triumph.

In his third-round match, Alcaraz, the third seed in Australia, overcame a challenging third set against Portugal's Nuno Borges. Despite a momentary slip, where errors piled up to lose a set, Alcaraz regained his superior form to secure a commanding victory, progressing closer to his Grand Slam goal.

Alcaraz, who plans to face either Jack Draper or Aleksandar Vukic next, remains determined in his pursuit. His ambitions extend beyond just the title in Melbourne; he eyes multiple Grand Slam wins and aims to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking, showcasing his drive and talent on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025