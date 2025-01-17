Fakhar Zaman's Heroics Propel Desert Vipers to Thrilling Victory

Fakhar Zaman dazzled at the Dubai International Stadium, scoring an impressive 67 runs from 52 balls, steering the Desert Vipers to a five-wicket victory over the MI Emirates in the International League T20 on Thursday. Zaman, with Alex Hales' supportive 34-run effort, provided a strong start for the Vipers' chase.

Choosing to bat first, MI Emirates had a promising beginning but faltered in the middle overs. Despite a late surge from Kieron Pollard and Romario Shepherd, who each hit two sixes, the Emirates concluded at 159/6. In response, the Vipers seized control in the powerplay, thanks to an effective opening partnership between Alex Hales and Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman's calculated 67-run knock, supported by Sam Curran's pivotal partnership, turned the tide in favor of the Vipers. Sherfane Rutherford's rapid 21 helped fulfill the chase, sealing the victory with six balls to spare. The MI Emirates' early innings flurry led by Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Perera faltered despite Pollard's explosive contribution in the closing overs.

