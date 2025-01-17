Left Menu

Fakhar Zaman's Heroics Propel Desert Vipers to Thrilling Victory

Fakhar Zaman dominated the Dubai International Stadium with a brilliant 67-run innings, leading the Desert Vipers to a five-wicket win over MI Emirates in the ILT20. Alongside key contributions from Alex Hales and Sam Curran, the Vipers successfully chased a 160-run target, showcasing remarkable strategy and execution under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:38 IST
Fakhar Zaman's Heroics Propel Desert Vipers to Thrilling Victory
Fakhar Zaman (Photo: ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Fakhar Zaman dazzled at the Dubai International Stadium, scoring an impressive 67 runs from 52 balls, steering the Desert Vipers to a five-wicket victory over the MI Emirates in the International League T20 on Thursday. Zaman, with Alex Hales' supportive 34-run effort, provided a strong start for the Vipers' chase.

Choosing to bat first, MI Emirates had a promising beginning but faltered in the middle overs. Despite a late surge from Kieron Pollard and Romario Shepherd, who each hit two sixes, the Emirates concluded at 159/6. In response, the Vipers seized control in the powerplay, thanks to an effective opening partnership between Alex Hales and Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman's calculated 67-run knock, supported by Sam Curran's pivotal partnership, turned the tide in favor of the Vipers. Sherfane Rutherford's rapid 21 helped fulfill the chase, sealing the victory with six balls to spare. The MI Emirates' early innings flurry led by Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Perera faltered despite Pollard's explosive contribution in the closing overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025