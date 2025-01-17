Karun Nair's Triumphant Return to Cricket: A Second Innings Dream

Karun Nair has made a remarkable comeback in the world of cricket, marked by exceptional performances in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The cricketer, who once expressed desperation for another chance in a heartfelt social media message, has notched up five centuries in the tournament.

Scoring 756 runs at an average matching that figure for Vidarbha, Nair is now eyeing a return to India's ODI squad, hoping his efforts might open doors for selections against England and in the ICC Champions Trophy. While maintaining focus on his immediate games, Nair wishes to fulfill his long-standing dream of representing India.

His career resurgence involved moving to Vidarbha, facilitated by former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla, a decision that reinvigorated his passion for the game. He reflects on past struggles and emphasizes personal development, both as a player and as a person.

(With inputs from agencies.)