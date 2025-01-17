Left Menu

Karun Nair's Triumphant Return to Cricket: A Second Innings Dream

Karun Nair has made a remarkable return to cricket with standout performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. After setbacks, his dreams of playing for India again are alive. His move to Vidarbha and guidance from Abey Kuruvilla have been pivotal in this resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:04 IST
Karun Nair's Triumphant Return to Cricket: A Second Innings Dream
Karun Nair

Karun Nair has made a remarkable comeback in the world of cricket, marked by exceptional performances in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The cricketer, who once expressed desperation for another chance in a heartfelt social media message, has notched up five centuries in the tournament.

Scoring 756 runs at an average matching that figure for Vidarbha, Nair is now eyeing a return to India's ODI squad, hoping his efforts might open doors for selections against England and in the ICC Champions Trophy. While maintaining focus on his immediate games, Nair wishes to fulfill his long-standing dream of representing India.

His career resurgence involved moving to Vidarbha, facilitated by former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla, a decision that reinvigorated his passion for the game. He reflects on past struggles and emphasizes personal development, both as a player and as a person.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025