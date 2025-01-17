Left Menu

Yazeed Al-Rajhi Makes History with Dakar Rally Triumph

Saudi Arabian racer Yazeed Al-Rajhi clinched his first Dakar Rally title, making history by becoming the first Saudi to win the endurance event. The rally moved to Saudi Arabia in 2020 after concerns in South America. In motorcycles, Daniel Sanders secured victory, marking significant achievements for both racers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:03 IST
Yazeed Al-Rajhi has etched his name in the annals of racing history by winning his first Dakar Rally title, marking a monumental achievement as the first Saudi Arabian to claim this prestigious title. Al-Rajhi's victory came after a grueling 12-stage event, with the racer finishing 4 minutes and 33 seconds ahead of his closest rival, Henk Lategan from South Africa.

The Dakar Rally, which transitioned to Saudi Arabia in 2020 following a long tenure in South America due to security concerns, witnessed Al-Rajhi and his Overdrive team celebrating a historic win. The local hero received an enthusiastic welcome at the finish line, lifted by his teammates in jubilation.

In the motorcycle category, Daniel Sanders clinched victory, marking him as the second Australian to win the Dakar title following his predecessor Toby Price. Sanders expressed overwhelming emotions at achieving his career goals in one of the world's toughest off-road events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

