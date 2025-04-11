Left Menu

China and Saudi Arabia's Strategic Trade Alliance

Wang Wentao, China's Commerce Minister, discussed with his Saudi Arabian counterpart ways to tackle the US's 'reciprocal tariffs'. Their video call also covered enhancing economic and trade relations between China, Saudi Arabia, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Updated: 11-04-2025 05:41 IST
China and Saudi Arabia's Strategic Trade Alliance
China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a video conference with his Saudi Arabian counterpart to address the challenge of 'reciprocal tariffs' imposed by the United States, according to a statement from the Chinese ministry.

The conversation, which took place on Thursday, focused not only on countering these tariffs but also on bolstering economic and trade cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia. Both nations aim to deepen their trade ties with the overarching Gulf Cooperation Council region.

This development marks a significant step in fortifying China-Saudi relations amidst global trade tensions, particularly with the US. It highlights the growing importance of strategic partnerships in navigating complex international trade landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

