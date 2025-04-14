Saudi Arabia's Financial Intervention in Syria: A New Dawn?

In a significant geopolitical shift, Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to settle Syria's arrears with the World Bank, paving the way for vital reconstruction grants. This unprecedented move signifies the first known Saudi financial aid to Syria since Bashar al-Assad's overthrow last year.

Amidst ongoing U.S. sanctions, this intervention could herald wider Gulf Arab support, addressing Syria's desperate need for rebuilding its war-torn infrastructure and bolstering its crippled public sector. Previous aid attempts, like Doha's salary funding initiative, were stalled by U.S. regulatory hesitations.

While officials from Saudi Arabia, the World Bank, and Syria have been tight-lipped, sources confirm Syria's plans to dispatch a delegation to Washington for the first time since Assad's fall. Despite lingering sanctions, the U.S. has shown slight openness to humanitarian exemptions, though political tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)