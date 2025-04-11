Left Menu

China Engages in Strategic Talks with Saudi Arabia and South Africa

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao engaged in discussions with Saudi and South African counterparts focusing on strategies to counter U.S. tariffs. Discussions centered on strengthening economic cooperation regionally and globally, involving G20 and BRICS. Specifics of the talks were not disclosed by the Chinese commerce ministry.

China Engages in Strategic Talks with Saudi Arabia and South Africa
China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao recently engaged in strategic discussions with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and South Africa to address the challenges posed by the United States' "reciprocal tariffs."

The conversations, held separately via video calls on Thursday, highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation between China, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. During the talks, Wang emphasized enhancing relations with Saudi Arabia, particularly within the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Meanwhile, his discussion with South Africa's Parks Tau underscored the roles of international groups like the G20 and BRICS. However, the ministry chose not to disclose specific details of the discussions at this stage.

