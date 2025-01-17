Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Performances on Day 6 of Australian Open

Day six of the Australian Open came alive with some thrilling matches and unexpected results. Novak Djokovic continued his stellar performance, securing a win over the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac to stay on course for an unprecedented 11th title. Djokovic will now face Jiri Lehecka in the upcoming fourth round.

In women's singles, Coco Gauff of the United States displayed dominance, knocking out Leylah Fernandez in straight sets at the Margaret Court Arena. Another standout was Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's comeback from two sets down to claim victory against Czech Jakub Mensik, who had previously defeated sixth seed Casper Ruud.

The day wasn't without disappointment, as two-time champion Naomi Osaka had to retire due to injury in her match against Belinda Bencic. Despite the setback, Bencic expressed hopes for Osaka's speedy recovery. The matches continue with promising performances from players like Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

