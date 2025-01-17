Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Performances on Day 6 of Australian Open

The sixth day of the Australian Open witnessed Novak Djokovic paving his way to a record 11th title with a victory over Tomas Machac. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff defeated Leylah Fernandez, and Alejandro Davidovich came back from two sets down to beat Jakub Mensik. Naomi Osaka retired due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:11 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Performances on Day 6 of Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

Day six of the Australian Open came alive with some thrilling matches and unexpected results. Novak Djokovic continued his stellar performance, securing a win over the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac to stay on course for an unprecedented 11th title. Djokovic will now face Jiri Lehecka in the upcoming fourth round.

In women's singles, Coco Gauff of the United States displayed dominance, knocking out Leylah Fernandez in straight sets at the Margaret Court Arena. Another standout was Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's comeback from two sets down to claim victory against Czech Jakub Mensik, who had previously defeated sixth seed Casper Ruud.

The day wasn't without disappointment, as two-time champion Naomi Osaka had to retire due to injury in her match against Belinda Bencic. Despite the setback, Bencic expressed hopes for Osaka's speedy recovery. The matches continue with promising performances from players like Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025