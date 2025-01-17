Thrilling Upsets and Showdowns Mark Day 6 at the Australian Open

The Australian Open's sixth day was a whirlwind of excitement and intense matches. British player Jack Draper, seeded 15th, emerged victorious in a gripping five-set face-off against Australia's own Aleksandar Vukic, propelling himself into a showdown with Spain's third seed, Carlos Alcaraz.

In other headlines, Serbia's Olga Danilovic delivered a surprising defeat to American seventh seed Jessica Pegula, sweeping to a 7-6(3) 6-1 win and advancing to face Paula Badosa of Spain in the next round.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of an unprecedented 11th Australian Open title with a straightforward victory over Czech Tomas Machac. Aryna Sabalenka and other top seeds like Coco Gauff also secured their places in the fourth round.

