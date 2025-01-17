Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Showdowns Mark Day 6 at the Australian Open

Day six of the Australian Open 2023 saw intense battles and surprising upsets. British 15th seed Jack Draper narrowly defeated local Alexandar Vukic, while Olga Danilovic stunned Jessica Pegula. Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka advanced comfortably. Several players, including Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz, faced challenges but marched on or retired due to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:34 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Showdowns Mark Day 6 at the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open's sixth day was a whirlwind of excitement and intense matches. British player Jack Draper, seeded 15th, emerged victorious in a gripping five-set face-off against Australia's own Aleksandar Vukic, propelling himself into a showdown with Spain's third seed, Carlos Alcaraz.

In other headlines, Serbia's Olga Danilovic delivered a surprising defeat to American seventh seed Jessica Pegula, sweeping to a 7-6(3) 6-1 win and advancing to face Paula Badosa of Spain in the next round.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of an unprecedented 11th Australian Open title with a straightforward victory over Czech Tomas Machac. Aryna Sabalenka and other top seeds like Coco Gauff also secured their places in the fourth round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025