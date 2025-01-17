Left Menu

Kalaripayattu Sparks Controversy in School Sports

Kerala's traditional martial art, Kalaripayattu, is set to debut as a competitive event in the state's school sports festival. Education Minister V Sivankutty announced this inclusion amid criticisms of the Indian Olympic Association for not recognizing it in the National Games.

Updated: 17-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:22 IST
Kalaripayattu, a martial art form from Kerala, is poised to be included as a competitive event in the upcoming state school sports festival, according to Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty.

In an announcement via social media, Sivankutty confirmed that the General Education Department plans to update the festival's manual to feature Kalaripayattu for both boys and girls across the under-14, 17, and 19 age categories.

While preparing for its introduction at the state level, Sivankutty voiced disappointment over the Indian Olympic Association's decision not to incorporate the sport in the National Games, critiquing IOA President P T Usha's lack of attention to the issue.

