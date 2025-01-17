Left Menu

Haaland's Historic Manchester City Deal: A Decade of Dominance

Erling Haaland has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2034, solidifying his status as one of the world's top strikers. This historic deal comes amid the club's challenging times, both on and off the field, due to financial rule breaches. Despite uncertainties, Haaland aims for continued success with City.

Updated: 17-01-2025 20:39 IST
In a landmark move, Erling Haaland has committed his future to Manchester City until 2034, signing one of the most lucrative contracts in soccer. This comes during a tumultuous period for City, facing potential penalties for financial irregularities.

City manager Pep Guardiola expressed surprise at the unprecedented 10-year contract length. Despite internal challenges and pressure from on-field performances, Haaland remains a pivotal figure, having scored 111 goals in 125 games since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

As City navigates its current difficulties, Haaland's commitment is seen as a significant gesture, reinforcing mutual trust and ambition. The club plans to bolster its squad, aiming for a turnaround as they face key matches and potential signings on the horizon.

